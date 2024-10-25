Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as C$14.95 and last traded at C$14.68, with a volume of 276442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.82.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on K. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. Also, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Insiders have sold 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.42.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0071259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.