KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $666.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $452.01 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $764.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $764.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

