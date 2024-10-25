Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 3.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $77.48 and last traded at $75.62. 8,247,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 11,203,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. FCG Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 72.9% in the third quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

