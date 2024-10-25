Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $177.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 431.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

