Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.09. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 108,231 shares trading hands.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTRX

Lantronix Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,492,144. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,014 shares of company stock valued at $452,986. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Lantronix by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lantronix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 159,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 17.6% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.