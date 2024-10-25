Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given a C$220.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) received a C$220.00 price target from equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on LAS.A
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Lassonde Industries
In other news, Director Luc Doyon purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$175.00 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,500. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.