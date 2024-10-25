Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given a C$220.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) received a C$220.00 price target from equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The company has a market cap of C$540.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of -0.15. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$127.00 and a 52-week high of C$182.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$173.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$157.81.

In other news, Director Luc Doyon purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$175.00 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,500. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

