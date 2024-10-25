Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,591 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,602,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $172,144,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,582,928.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

