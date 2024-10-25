Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $575.86 and last traded at $575.86. 256,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,049,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.98.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

