Loop Capital Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $287.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $285.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 72.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $56,144,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

