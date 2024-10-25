Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Man Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

