Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Man Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
