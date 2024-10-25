Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $152.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.