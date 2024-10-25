Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.34 and traded as high as $38.75. Marcus & Millichap shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 70,700 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,433,930.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,971 shares in the company, valued at $998,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $26,577.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,433,930.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,023 shares of company stock worth $603,521. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

