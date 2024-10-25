Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Chris Koopmans Sells 6,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

