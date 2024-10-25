Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 93,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 691,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Meiwu Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

Meiwu Technology Company Profile

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

