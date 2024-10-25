MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 87.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $283.22 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.