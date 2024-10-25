Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $268,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

