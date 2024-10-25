Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $11.18. Mistras Group shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 92,848 shares trading hands.

Mistras Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $335.68 million, a PE ratio of -28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $189.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 24,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $272,260.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,593.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 24,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $272,260.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,593.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $138,403.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,249.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,644 shares of company stock worth $478,923 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Mistras Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mistras Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

