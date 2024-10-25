Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.57. 14,605 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $96.80 million, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.98.

About Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

