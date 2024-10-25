Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $959.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,591,228 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 141,277 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 136,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after acquiring an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 952.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $900.03 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $904.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $814.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

