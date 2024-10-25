Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $928.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,098.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,040.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,101.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

