Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,636,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after purchasing an additional 262,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $227.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.93. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $147.25 and a one year high of $231.30.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

