Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $301.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $236.58 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.88.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

