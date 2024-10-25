Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 104.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SN stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $112.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SN. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

