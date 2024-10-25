Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 86 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $493.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.01.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

