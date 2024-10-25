Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $520.00 at Bank of America

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSI opened at $465.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

