Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 99,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.51.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a market cap of $667.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock valued at $955,284,831. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

