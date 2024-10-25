M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. CX Institutional acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 10.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $3,879,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,741.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $3,879,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,741.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank stock opened at $194.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.96 and a 200 day moving average of $159.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $200.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.47.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

