National Bank Financial Estimates OTCMKTS:EXROF FY2026 Earnings

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Exro Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.
Exro Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of EXROF stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Exro Technologies Company Profile
Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.
