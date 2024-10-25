National Bank Financial Forecasts CVE:ELE FY2024 Earnings

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elemental Altus Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Elemental Altus Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Up 2.5 %

Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

In other Elemental Altus Royalties news, Director John Edward Robins acquired 25,000 shares of Elemental Altus Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00.

