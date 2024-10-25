Needham & Company LLC Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $525.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.85.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $443.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.42. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $199.29 and a 12-month high of $455.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

