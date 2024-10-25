Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $97.73 on Friday. Nestlé has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $117.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 3.2% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

