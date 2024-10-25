Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Sells £82,000 in Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.06), for a total value of £82,000 ($106,465.85).
Netcall stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.74. Netcall plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 100 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £136.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,762.00 and a beta of 0.23.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.
