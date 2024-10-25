Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Sells £82,000 in Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.06), for a total value of £82,000 ($106,465.85).

Get Netcall alerts:

Netcall Stock Performance

Netcall stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.74. Netcall plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 100 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £136.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,762.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Netcall Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

About Netcall

(Get Free Report)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.