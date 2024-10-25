NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

NEE stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

