Northland Capmk Has Pessimistic Outlook of Intel Q2 Earnings

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the chip maker will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,045,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

