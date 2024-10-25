Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 98,007 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $113.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.