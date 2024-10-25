NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 28,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 5,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.09.
NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.
NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.
