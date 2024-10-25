NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 28,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 5,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

NSTS Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.09.

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NSTS Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NSTS Free Report ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.05% of NSTS Bancorp worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.