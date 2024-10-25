NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Sei Investments Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 880.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,585,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,097,354 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,801,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $4,826,280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 1,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $144.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,636,270 shares of company stock worth $305,367,927. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

