Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $34.01. 168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78.

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

