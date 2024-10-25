Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $26.32 on Monday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

