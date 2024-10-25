Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.54.

Parkland Price Performance

TSE:PKI opened at C$34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$33.61 and a 12 month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of C$7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.6022267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

