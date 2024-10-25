Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 46,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -365.21%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

