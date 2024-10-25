Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $17,670,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 69.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.5 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

