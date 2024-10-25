Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $224.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92. The firm has a market cap of $646.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

