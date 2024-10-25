Popular, Inc. Announces Financial Results and Conference Call Details

Get alerts:

On October 23, 2024, Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release detailing these results, which can be accessed as Exhibit 99.1 in the recently filed Form 8-K. It is important to note that the information shared in this report, including the mentioned exhibit, is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it to be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless explicitly stated in such filings.

Additionally, Popular, Inc. disclosed information regarding an upcoming conference call to discuss the financial outcomes for the third quarter of 2024. The corporation will be utilizing a presentation during this conference call, the details of which can be found in Exhibit 99.2 of the same Form 8-K. Similar to the financial results, the data shared under Item 7.01 of the report is not classified as “filed” for regulatory purposes unless specifically mentioned.

The exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 attached to the Form 8-K, specifying the financial results press release and conference call presentation respectively, are not to be perceived as filed items under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

As part of the inline XBRL (Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language) formatting, these documents comply with Regulation S-T under Rule 406. Furthermore, the Interactive Data File embedded in Exhibit 101 is also included as part of this submission.

Popular, Inc. concluded the report with the necessary signature from Denissa M. Rodríguez, Senior Vice President, and Corporate Comptroller, on October 23, 2024.

It is recommended for investors and stakeholders to refer to the full contents of the Form 8-K filing available on the SEC’s website for a comprehensive understanding of the disclosed materials.

Please be advised that this news article is compiled based on the information disclosed in the Form 8-K submission by Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

