Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.