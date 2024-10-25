Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 142 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after buying an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,310,762,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,197,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $942,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

BLK opened at $984.32 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $1,032.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $924.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

