ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.11 and traded as high as $33.86. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 320,812 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 60.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 59.4% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 55,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,866,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

