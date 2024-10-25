PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $88.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.