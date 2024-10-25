PSI Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.0% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Elevance Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.07.

Shares of ELV opened at $418.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.98 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.88.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

