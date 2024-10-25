PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.92. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

